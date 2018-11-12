Brazil energy minister says transfer-of-rights bill to be voted this week

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Wellington Moreira Franco said on Monday he is confident that the Senate will approve the so-called transfer-of-rights bill this week, a step toward resolving a dispute over an oil area between the government and Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The dispute centers around a 2010 contract that gave state-run Petrobras, as the company is known, the right to extract 5 billion barrels of oil and gas in the offshore Santos Basin. Oil prices subsequently plummeted and the amount of oil in the area is now estimated to be much larger.
