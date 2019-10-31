Brazil oil regulator: 'transfer of rights' contract amendment to be signed Friday

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil oil regulator ANP said on Thursday that the amendment to the so-called “transfer of rights” contract between state-run oil firm Petrobras and the federal government will be signed on Friday, according to a statement.

The signature of the amendment is an important formality ahead of a mega oil auction scheduled for Nov 6. The auction concerns exploration blocks in one the world’s most promising offshore oil areas. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)