CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil court blocks inclusion of choice oil blocks in March round

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show blocks not withdrawn from June round)

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has blocked the inclusion of top quality blocks in an oil auction this month, the mining and oil ministry said on Wednesday, adding that it plans to include the areas in future auctions this year.

The two blocks withdrawn are located in the offshore Santos basin and were to be auctioned on Thursday with minimum signing bonuses north of a billion reais ($300 million) each.