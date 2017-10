RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has appealed against an injunction suspending a pre-salt oil auction on Friday, the Mining and Energy minister Fernando Coelho Filho said.

A federal judge in the Brazilian state of Amazonas issued an injunction sought by the leftist Workers Party on Thursday ordering the suspension of the billion-dollar auctions of pre-salt oil and gas rights. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaierç Writing by Silvio Cascione. Editing by Jane Merriman)