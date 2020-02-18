UPDATE 1-Brazil orange juice stocks jump 41.8% after large crop -industry

(Includes details of the study, comments from CitrusBR)

By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil orange juice stocks (FCOJ, frozen concentrated equivalent) were projected at 853,778 tonnes on Dec. 31, 41.8% more than seen a year earlier, local orange juice producers association CitrusBR said in a study on Tuesday.

The sharp increase in orange juice stocks is due to a large crop of the fruit harvested in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state last year, when the trees in that region were going through the “on-year” in the biennial production cycle that alternates years of higher and lower outputs, the association said.

It was the highest level of FCOJ stocks in Brazil, the world’s largest producer and exporter of orange juice, since 2014 when they surpassed 1 million tonnes.

CitrusBR has also estimated that global stocks of FCOJ in the hands of its associated companies (Louis Dreyfus, Citrosuco and Cutrale) will reach 412,836 tonnes by June 30 compared to 253,181 tonnes in June 30 2019.

Global stocks by mid-year will be as well the highest since 2014. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)