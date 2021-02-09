Payments by cards in Brazil to rise 20% in 2021, says association

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Credit and debit card transactions in Brazil are likely to grow between 18% and 20% in 2021, reaching 2.38 trillion reais ($442.90 billion), industry group Abecs said on Tuesday.

Last year, card payments grew by 8,2%, mainly boosted by the government cash aid program paid to low income individuals to help weather the impacts of the pandemic.

If Brazil’s government decides to re-launch the cash aid program, Abecs head Pedro Coutinho estimates that card transactions could rise additional 10 to 12 billion reais this year.