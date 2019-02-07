Brazil's Economy minister meets Senate president to discuss pension reform

BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy minister, Paulo Guedes, on Thursday met the president of Brazil’s Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, to discuss pension reform.

Guedes told reporters the economic team will design alternatives, but President Jair Bolsonaro, currently recovering from surgery in Sao Paulo, will define the details. Guedes said the government does not intend to send to Congress any proposals to change labor law before the pension reform. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)