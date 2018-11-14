Bonds News
Brazil pension reform could pass in first half of 2019 -official

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A plan to overhaul Brazil’s pension system could be approved in the first half of 2019 if the newly-elected government chooses to work with a bill put forward by the current administration, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Wednesday.

If the government of far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro opts to draft a new bill, Almeida told investors that approval would be more likely in the second half of next year. Almeida also said that it is not up to him whether he will remain in his post under Bolsonaro. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)

