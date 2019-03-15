Brazil military personnel should pay more into pension system - official

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian military officers will have to contribute more into the social security system and for longer, Pension Reform Secretary Rogério Marinho said on Friday, confirming that the government will send a proposal to reform military pensions to Congress next week.

Marinho said the proposals, among the most controversial in the government’s wider plans to slash social security spending, are not yet finalized but will be delivered by the administration’s self-imposed deadline of March 20. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Writing by Ana Mano)