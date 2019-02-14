Brazil pension form bill headed to Congress on Feb. 20 - official

BRASILIA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s pension reform proposal will go to Congress on Feb. 20 and propose a minimum retirement age of 65 years for men and 62 years for women, Brazil’s pensions secretary said on Thursday.

The pension overhaul, which is widely seen as crucial for propping up Brazil’s public finances, will have a 12-year transition period, said Rogerio Marinho, secretary of social security and labor at the economy ministry. (Reporting by Mateus Maia Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)