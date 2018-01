BRASILIA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state pension system for private-sector workers ended 2017 with a 182.45 billion real ($57.2 billion) deficit, a 22 percent increase from the year before, government data showed on Monday.

The pension system covering public-sector workers and the army, which offers heftier benefits, rose 12 percent to 86.3 billion reais, the government said.