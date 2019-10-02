Brazil Senate to conclude 1st round pension vote Wednesday - govt's upper house leader

BRASILIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra, said on Wednesday that the upper house will conclude the first round of voting on a landmark pension reform bill later in the day.

Speaking a day after senators approved the bill’s basic text but rejected an amendment, thereby diluting its overall fiscal impact, Bezerra said they will revisit amendments before wrapping up the first round of voting. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)