Company News
October 23, 2019 / 6:39 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Brazil court approves contract draft for transfer of rights oil deal

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal audits court on Wednesday approved a draft contract for a massive transfer of rights oil deal between state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, better known as Petrobras, and the government.

The highly anticipated auction, which takes place next month, could take in $26 billion from the combined signing bonuses bidders who win exploration and production rights will be obliged to pay the government. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below