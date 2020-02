BRASILIA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has started the teaser phase for the sale of its entire stake in the Papa-Terra field in the offshore deep water Campos Basin, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

Petrobras, with a majority 62.5% stake in the field, is in an aggressive de-leveraging process. The remaining 32.5% of the Papa-Terra operation is owned by Chevron Corp.. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)