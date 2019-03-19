Brazil's Petrobras starts production at P-77 platform in Buzios field

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it had started production at its P-77 platform, its fourth platform to enter operations in the Buzios field within the pre-salt region of Bacia de Santos.

Petrobras, as the company is known, had said the platform would commence production in the first half of 2019. In a securities filing, Petrobras said the platform can produce 150,000 barrels of oil and up to 6 million cubic meters of natural gas a day. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)