July 25, 2018 / 11:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Ouro Preto presents top proposal to Petrobras for oilfield clusters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Ouro Preto presented the top offer in the binding sales process to buy two shallow water mature oilfield clusters from Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-controlled oil giant said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Ouro Preto’s bid for Pampo and Enchova, backed by private equity giant EIG, had been chosen as the top offer in a tender seen fetching bids of around $1 billion. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Christian Plumb)

