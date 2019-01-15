Energy
Petrobras produced 2.03 mln bpd in Brazil in 2018, shy of target

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro produced an average of 2.03 million barrels per day (bpd) in Brazil last year, the oil company said in a statement on Tuesday, just below the company’s target of 2.1 million bpd.

Petrobras’ total production of oil and natural gas was 2.63 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with 101,000 boe/d produced abroad, it said. The company had targeted 2.7 million boe/d.

In its statement, Petrobras said it expected to produce 2.8 million boe/d in 2019. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; editing by Chris Reese)

