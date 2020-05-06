Company News
Brazil's Petrobras to raise price of gasoline at refineries by 12% from Thursday

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil giant Petrobras will raise the average price of gasoline at refineries by 12% as of Thursday, but is keeping diesel prices unchanged, the firm’s press office said on Wednesday.

The pass through to final consumers at gas stations will not be immediate, and will depend on a series of factors such as distribution and resale margins, taxes, and the mandatory addition of anhydrous ethanol. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul)

