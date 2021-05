FILE PHOTO: A health worker checks chloroquine pills distributed by the Ministry of Health at the pharmacy of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would forbid drug makers from raising prices in 2021, as the country battles the world’s second-deadliest pandemic after the United States.

The bill will next pass to the lower house of Congress for consideration.