Bolsonaro top advisor recommends congressman for Brazil agriculture minister

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s top agriculture adviser said on Thursday he had recommended a two-time congressman from the south of the country to become the new agriculture minister for the world’s largest soy exporter.

Nabhan Garcia said in a telephone interview that he had met with Bolsonaro on Wednesday and recommended Congressman Jeronimo Goergen, 42, from the state of Rio Grande do Sul for the role.

Goergen could not immediately be reached for comment.

Goergen, a lawyer and a member of the conservative Progressistas party, was elected to a third term in Congress last month. He briefly worked under a former agriculture minister in the center-right administration of ex-President Fernando Henrique Cardoso before becoming a state legislature representative in 2003, according to his website.

Rio Grande do Sul is an important producer of soy, beef and many other agriculture products.

“I cannot recommend my own name,” Garcia said. “It would be incoherent and embarrassing for both parties.

“But after having heard from many in the base of primary producers from all of Brazil, a consensus name emerged that enjoys empathy and credibility in the productive sector. One of a friend and warrior in our defense in many senses, Federal Congressman Jeronimo Georgen,” he said. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Jake Spring Editing by Bill Trott)