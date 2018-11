BRASILIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Congresswoman Tereza Cristina, the leader of Brazil’s farm caucus, will be the country’s agriculture minister under President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, a spokesman for his transition team said on Wednesday. Bolsonaro, who takes office on Jan. 1, will not merge the agriculture and environment ministries as had been previously discussed, the deputy leader of the farm caucus, lawmaker Alceu Moreira, said earlier. (Reporting by Mateus Maia)