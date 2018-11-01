UPDATE 1-Bolsonaro adviser recommends congressman for Brazil agriculture minister

(Adds Goergen’s comment on possible invitation, background on role)

By Ana Mano and Jake Spring

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s top agriculture adviser said on Thursday he had recommended a two-time congressman from the south of the country to become the new agriculture minister for the world’s largest soy exporter.

Nabhan Garcia said in a telephone interview that he had met with Bolsonaro on Wednesday and recommended Congressman Jeronimo Goergen, 42, from the state of Rio Grande do Sul, a key agricultural region, for the role.

Goergen said he has received no formal invitation from Bolsonaro but would be “honored” to receive one for his historical ties with the meat and the farm industries. Bolsonaro’s full cabinet will be announced this month, his future chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, said in a private meeting according to two sources.

Goergen, a lawyer and a member of the conservative Progressistas party, was elected to a third term in Congress last month. He briefly worked under a former agriculture minister in the center-right administration of then President Fernando Henrique Cardoso before becoming a state legislature representative in 2003, according to his website.

The new minister may need to execute the proposed merger of the agriculture and environment ministries, a move Bolsonaro hopes will reduce government bloat, but one that has been criticized as potentially hurting the country’s agenda on both fronts.

The agriculture ministry also will be charged with restoring the image of the country’s agriculture sector, which came under scrutiny after an investigation of food companies led to allegations in 2017 that they colluded with health inspectors to evade safety and quality checks.

Rio Grande do Sul is an important producer of soy, beef and many other agricultural products.

“I cannot recommend my own name,” Garcia said. “It would be incoherent and embarrassing for both parties.”

"I cannot recommend my own name," Garcia said. "It would be incoherent and embarrassing for both parties."

But after receiving input from industry leaders from around the country, Garcia said, "a consensus name emerged that enjoys empathy and credibility in the productive sector. One of a friend and warrior in our defense in many senses, Federal Congressman Jeronimo Goergen."