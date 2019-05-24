Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Congress not to water down pension reform

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday urged lawmakers not to alter the government’s pension reform bill, which is aimed at saving the public purse more than 1 trillion reais ($250 billion)in a decade, but said they are within their rights to do so.

Speaking in the northeastern city of Recife, Bolsonaro appealed to state governors in the region to back the plan, and said the only way the economy will turn into a smooth-running machine is if pension reform is approved.

Earlier on Friday, news magazine Veja published an interview with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in which he threatened to quit if the bill is watered down. ($1 = 4.0376 reais) (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Jonathan Oatis)