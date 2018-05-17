FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
May 17, 2018 / 7:39 PM / in an hour

FACTBOX-Far-right Brazilian candidate thrives on controversy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian right-wing presidential
candidate Jair Bolsonaro has stirred controversy with comments
denigrating women, gay, black and indigenous people that have
landed him in court but not erased his early polling lead in the
country's October election. 
    His pledges to crack down on crime and corruption have made
the former army captain Brazil's most popular politician after
former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is serving a
prison sentence for corruption.              
    The following are among Bolsonaro's more controversial
comments:
    
    - During 2016 impeachment proceedings against former leftist
President Dilma Rousseff, who was jailed and tortured during
Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1970s, Bolsonaro dedicated
his vote to the colonel who tortured her.
    
    - In 2003, Bolsonaro pushed a congresswoman and told her: "I
would never rape you because you do not deserve it." He repeated
the comment in 2014 in the chamber and as a result is facing
trial for inciting rape.
    
    - On a radio program in 2016, Bolsonaro said the error of
the dictatorship had been "to torture and not to kill." Brazil's
national truth commission found that 440 people died under the
1964-85 military rule, of which 210 disappeared without trace.
    
    - Brazil's public prosecutor charged Bolsonaro last month
with inciting discrimination against black people, indigenous
people, women and gays in public comments he has made, including
"If I see two men kissing in the street, I will hit them."
    
    - At an event last year in Rio de Janeiro, he said having a
daughter, his fifth child after four boys, was a "weakness."
    
    - "I would not be able to love a gay son. I would rather he
die in an accident," he told Playboy magazine in 2011.
    
    - Speaking last year about communities of descendants of
escaped slaves, who are protected by Brazil's social programs,
Bolsonaro suggested the state was wasting money: "They do
nothing! I don't think they even serve for reproduction."
    
    - Bolsonaro has criticized Brazil's biggest trading partner.
In an interview with Reuters last year, he said: "China is
taking over Brazil and that is worrying. They are investing in
mining, agriculture, energy, ports and airports." 

    
 (Reporting by Lais Martins and Anthony Boadle, Editing by
Rosalba O'Brien)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.