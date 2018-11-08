Brazil's Bolsonaro eyes former directors to lead central bank -source

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is considering several former central bank directors to lead the institution but has not yet ruled out current head Ilan Goldfajn remaining in the role, a campaign source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source, who asked not to be named because there has not yet been a decision, cited Carlos Viana, the bank’s current director for monetary policy, as a potential replacement to Goldfajn. Bolsonaro’s team would like Goldfajn to stay on, the source said, but acknowledges he may decline to do so.

Former directors Afonso Bevilaqua, Beny Parnes and Mario Mesquita, all of whom took on high-ranking positions in financial institutions after leaving the central bank, are also among those being considered, the source said. Economist Roberto Campos Neto, who runs the trading desk of Santander Brasil SA , is also an option, the source added.

The names all fit into the far-right leader’s efforts to bolster his market-friendly credentials, which led him to tap University of Chicago-trained banker Paulo Guedes as his prospective economy minister.

Bolsonaro has admitted to lacking experience or proficiency in economic policy and has made remarks about the nation’s pension system, public debt and foreign exchange policy that clashed with the expansive free markets agenda proposed by Guedes. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Bruno Federowski; editing by Bill Berkrot)