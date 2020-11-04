UPDATE 1-Brazil's Senate passes central bank autonomy bill

(Adds final passage, details of the bill)

BRASILIA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a bill that would establish the autonomy of the central bank to reduce political interference in monetary policy and align the country with other major economies.

Senators voted 56-12 in a remote session to pass the bill, which still needs to be voted on by the lower chamber of Congress to deliver on a campaign promise by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Although Brazil’s central bank has administrative autonomy from the government, it is not fully independent. The bank’s governor is considered a member of the president’s cabinet of ministers.

The bill introduces conditions for appointing and firing bank directors, who will have fixed four-year terms that will no longer coincide with the country’s presidential term. At present, the board is renewed with each incoming government.