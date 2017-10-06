Brazil president to veto limits of online criticism of candidates

BRASILIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer vowed on Friday to veto an article in a new electoral bill that would allow parties and candidates to force social media outlets to immediately withdraw offensive or defamatory content by anonymous authors.

Temer’s press office said in a statement that the president reached the decision after a phone conversation with Congressman Aureo Ribeiro. The lawmaker said in an earlier statement on Friday that he had not intended to encourage censorship and he hoped Temer would veto the article. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)