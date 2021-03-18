Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Brazilian government expects COVID relief payments to reach 45.6 million families

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government expects COVID relief payments to reach 45.6 million families, the presidential press office said in a statement on Thursday.

The bill says payments will vary between 150 reais and 375 reais monthly, depending on family size, and will last for four months, beginning in April.

($1 = 5.5516 reais)

(This story corrects number of families to 45.6 million (not 42.6 million) in headline and first paragraph)

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler

