RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter on Monday that he was naming economist Abraham Weintraub as his new education minister, the second cabinet shuffle in his four-month-old administration.

Weintraub is a close associate of Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni. Bolsonaro had indicated last week that he might fire Weintraub’s predecessor, Ricardo Velez. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)