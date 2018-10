BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi is against President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s proposed merger of the agriculture and the environment ministries, which would cause losses to the country, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Environment Minister Edson Duarte said in a statement that the move would hurt both the country’s environmental and agricultural agendas. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Leslie Adler)