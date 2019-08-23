Finland urges EU to consider banning Brazilian beef over Amazon fires

HELSINKI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Finland, which holds the European Union’s rotating chairmanship, called on Friday for the EU to look into the possibility of banning Brazilian beef from its markets due to devastation caused by fires in the Amazon rainforest.

“Finance Minister Mika Lintila condemns the destruction of Amazon rainforests and suggests that the EU and Finland should urgently review the possibility of banning Brazilian beef imports,” Finland’s finance ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen)