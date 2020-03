BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday that his government has room to further support the market with extraordinary measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is time to transform crisis into reforms,” he said, adding the government has capacity to immediately send funds to help the Health Ministry contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)