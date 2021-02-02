Bolsonaro ally Lira elected speaker of Brazil lower house

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian Deputy Arthur Lira, candidate for the presidency of Lower House for the next election, looks on during a news conference in Manaus, Brazil, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Congressman Arthur Lira, an ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was elected speaker of the lower house of Congress for two years on Monday, strengthening the standing of the country’s right-wing leader.

The chamber voted overwhelmingly 302-145 for Lira, whose rival advocated independence from the Bolsonaro administration. Lira is expected to help the government push through its economic reform agenda aimed at reducing a budget deficit that has soared during the coronavirus pandemic.