April 5, 2018 / 10:29 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Brazil election scrambled even more with Lula prison order -Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - The director of Fitch Ratings in Brazil said in a Thursday note that a federal judge’s order that former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva be jailed within 24 hours added more chaos to an already hectic political scenario.

Rafael Guedes told journalists that the order will “put the spotlight even more on the ex-president.”

Lula wants to run for the presidency in October’s elections and leads all early polls. However, the Supreme Court early Thursday quashed Lula’s request that he remain free until he exhausts his appeals of a conviction on corruption charges. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

