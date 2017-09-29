FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's speaker Maia says pension reform approval won't be easy
September 29, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 21 days ago

Brazil's speaker Maia says pension reform approval won't be easy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The speaker of the lower house of Brazil’s Congress, Rodrigo Maia, said on Friday approval of an overhaul of the costly Brazilian pension system will be an uphill battle.

“Let’s see if we can pass it, but it won’t be easy or simple,” Maia told reporters.

The pension reform, a key measure for bringing Brazil’s budget deficit under control, has been delayed by a political crisis sparked by corruption allegations against President Michel Temer, and only a watered-down bill is expected to get through, if one does at all, this year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

