'Noise' surrounding Brazil's thorny pension reform plan will diminish -economy minister

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - The “noise” surrounding Brazil’s pension reform will diminish, the country’s economy minister said on Thursday, as he and the powerful house speaker vowed to put an end to the squabbling that has raised doubts about the president’s legislative agenda.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he had the full support of both President Jair Bolsonaro and House Speaker Rodrigo Maia to get the pension overhaul through Congress, while Maia said his aim was to get the reform process back on track. (Reporting by Mateus Maia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)