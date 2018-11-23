Brazil businessman Mattar to become head of privatization secretariat

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian businessman Salim Mattar has accepted an invitation to head a new privatizations secretariat when the far-right president-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s government takes office on Jan. 1.

Mattar accepted the invitation from incoming economy minister Paulo Guedes, with whom he has strong ties. Mattar is a founder and chairman of the board of the Localiza Rent a Car SA , one of Latin America’s largest car rental firms. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)