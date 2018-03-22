FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 9:00 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Head of state-run bank to become Brazil's new health minister -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Gilberto Occhi, chief executive of Brazil’s state-run bank Caixa Econômica Federal, will become the country’s new health minister, a source with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters on Thursday.

Occhi would replace Ricardo Barros, who is expected to leave the post next week to run in the general elections later this year. Occhi is a member of the PP party as is Barros.

The source, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity, is close to the departing minister Barros.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang

