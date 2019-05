BRASILIA, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s congressional pension reform bill coordinator said on Monday that his report on the proposed legislation will be ready by June 15, or perhaps earlier.

Lawmaker Samuel Moreira added that the government has said it is open to accepting changes to its proposals, and that if changes are made to the bill, he and others in Congress will look to compensate with other areas in the budget. (Reporting by Mateus Maia Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)