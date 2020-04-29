Brazil VP Mourão says balanced budget unlikely before 2023

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Wednesday the government is unlikely to balance the country’s budget before 2023 due to spending to counter the effects of the novel coronavirus on the economy.

Mourão also said the Brazilian Congress should resume consideration of key reforms after local elections later this year, which he said could provide a pathway for them to be eventually approved in 2021. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)