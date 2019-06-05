Brazil pension reform committee report will not be presented until next week -source

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - A key Brazilian Congressional committee report on pension reform will not be presented until next week, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Brazil’s government is struggling to drum up congressional approval for its pension reform bill, widely seen a crucial to stabilizing the country’s rickety public finances. The report, which has already been delayed, is likely to propose changes to the bill and represents the next step in the bill’s passage through Congress. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by David Gregorio)