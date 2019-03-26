Brazil party leaders withdraw support from aspects of pension bill

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Leaders of 11 political parties in Brazil, including some of the biggest ones, announced on Tuesday that they would push to remove changes to rural retirement and so-called BPC payments to the elderly and disabled from the pension reform bill that the government presented to Congress.

The bill, the cornerstone of President Jair Bolsonaro’s economic agenda, aims to shore up Brazil’s shoddy public finances and reignite an economic recovery, but the defiance of so many parties underscores a rocky reception in Congress. (Reporting by Mateus Maia; Writing by Gram Slattery, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)