Bonds News
February 20, 2019 / 1:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil aims to save more than $270 bln in a decade with pension reform

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government aims to save more than 1 trillion reais ($270 billion) in 10 years for public coffers with a pension reform bill delivered to Congress on Wednesday, according to an Economy Ministry presentation.

A proposed constitutional amendment that President Jair Bolsonaro presented to congressional leadership would save 1.072 trillion reais in a decade. Proposed changes to military pensions, which the government pledged to deliver within 30 days, would bring savings to 1.165 trillion reais in 10 years.

$1 = 3.6973 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below