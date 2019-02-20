Brazil aims to save more than $270 bln in a decade with pension reform

BRASILIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government aims to save more than 1 trillion reais ($270 billion) in 10 years for public coffers with a pension reform bill delivered to Congress on Wednesday, according to an Economy Ministry presentation.

A proposed constitutional amendment that President Jair Bolsonaro presented to congressional leadership would save 1.072 trillion reais in a decade. Proposed changes to military pensions, which the government pledged to deliver within 30 days, would bring savings to 1.165 trillion reais in 10 years.