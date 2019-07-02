Brazil amended pension reform bill savings seen at 940 bln reais -lower house speaker

BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - The amended pension reform bill Brazil’s special congressional committee will soon vote on will generate savings of around 940 billion reais ($244 billion) over the next decade, lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Tuesday.

That total after additional measures are inserted into the text would be more than the 913 billion reais targeted in the current version of the committee’s report, and less than the government’s stated goal of 1.237 trillion reais. ($1 = 3.8454 reais) (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)