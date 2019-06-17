Brazil congressional pension committee to approve reform bill on June 26 - speaker

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s special congressional committee on pension reform is expected to approve the bill on June 26, lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday, adding that the committee’s changes to the draft last week will help ensure it gets majority backing in the final lower house vote.

“I am setting up the tax reform committee on June 27th. I expect to have the pension committee up until the 26th. I do not want one contaminating the other,” Maia said at a forum organized by Bandnews in Sao Paulo.