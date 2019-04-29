Brazil govt to insist on pension reform savings of 1.2 tln reais

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will fight for a pension reform bill that targets 1.2 trillion reais ($304 billion) in savings over the next decade, presidential spokesman General Otavio Rego Barros said on Monday.

On Thursday last week, President Jair Bolsonaro said savings from social security reform should be a “minimum” 800 billion reais, the same day that the Economy Ministry official raised its savings goal to 1.237 trillion reais from 1.072 trillion reais.