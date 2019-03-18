Brazil hopes to get pension reform approved by June, early Q3 -VP Mourao

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government hopes its proposals to slash social security spending and overhaul the country’s creaking pension system will win congressional approval by the end of June or early in the third quarter, Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Monday.

President Jair Bolsonaro said last week he was confident the draft bill, which aims to generate savings of more than 1.2 trillion reais ($315 billion) over the next decade, would be approved in the first half of the year.