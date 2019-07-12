Brazil lower house aims to conclude pension reform voting by July 18 recess -speaker

BRASILIA, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house will try to conclude voting on a landmark pension reform bill before the break for recess on July 18, speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Friday.

Lower house lawmakers overwhelmingly backed the basic text of the bill earlier this week. Speaking to Radio Bandeirantes, Maia said the first round vote should conclude later on Friday and the second round may have to wait until next week.

“Ideally, we will finish (voting) by the end of the first half of the year. It’s not 100% guaranteed, but it’s our aim,” Maia said. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)