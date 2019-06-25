Brazil lower house set to vote on pension reform before recess -presidential spokesman

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress is expected to vote on pension reform before lawmakers break for recess on July 18, presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said on Tuesday.

The chances of the lower house voting before its two-week recess are “very positive”, he told reporters in Brasilia, adding that President Jair Bolsonaro is to propose changes to police pensions, including a minimum retirement age of 55.