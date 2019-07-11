Brazil lower house to hold 2nd round vote on pension reform on Friday -speaker Maia

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress will hold the second round vote on pension reform on Friday, speaker Rodrigo Maia said, adding that more than 500 lawmakers will be in the house later Thursday to vote on amendments and complete the first round.

Maia said he was confident of a positive outcome in the second round vote, after the lower house on Wednesday approved the base text of the government’s landmark economic reform bill by a crushing 379 votes to 131.